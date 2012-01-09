Michelle Williams Blasts Fan Regarding Blue Ivy Carter

Michelle Williams was the member of Destiny’s Child many fans dogged the most. Williams has always taken the shots and comments in stride. She reached her breaking point when a fan began antagonizing the singer for her lack of tweeting well wishes to Beyonce and Jay-Z on the birth of their daughter. Michelle laid the verbal smackdown on the fan.

Michelle Williams tweeted:

“Let’s get ONE thing straight….I do NOT have to say congrats to someone when they’re NOT on twitter…ESPECIALLY when I talk or email them all the time….or when I’ll be physically present as well…so harrassing and stalking my timeline to see if I’ve mentioned something is POINTLESS!!! My friendship with people aren’t always for twitter display. Respect that and get a LIFE!!! Enjoy this FINE day!!! God bless!!!! This is a beautiful, precious, private time between two people and excitement is to be expected but NOT disrespect! #churchdismissed”

I bet that fan won’t be busting shots at Michelle’s head any time soon!

RELATED POSTS:

Michelle Williams Comments On Beyonce’s Decision To Leave Mathew Knowles

Beyonce & Jay-Z Open Up About Baby Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z ft. B.I.C. – “Glory” [NEW MUSIC]