Idris Elba Gets Into The Olympic Spirit

Talented. Sexy. Gorgeous. Idris Elba seems to be everywhere, and now he’s using his popularity to promote the 2012 Summer Olympics, which will be held in his hometown of London . In the video below, Elba takes viewers along for a trip down memory lane by visiting his primary school (that’s elementary school for us Yanks), and chats up two events close to his heart: The Olympic Torch Relay and the Olympics Arts Festival.

Elba will be back on the big screen when Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance rides into theaters February 17, 2012

