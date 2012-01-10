Solange Knowles Lands Modeling Contract

2012 is the year of the Knowles sisters! Right on the heels of being a freshly minted auntie, Solange Knowles has signed a contract with Next Model Management. Solange is no stranger to the fashion world–she already has modeling gigs with Carol’s Daughter, Rimmel London, and Armani Jeans under her belt. Solange is known for her edgy outfits and hair styles. Of their newly acquired client, Next Model publicist Kate Moseley says:

“We are delighted to be working with Solange,” said Next global publicist Katy Moseley. “She is hugely popular and beautiful, with so many brilliant ideas and creative energy.”

Next month, Solange will be featured as VOGUE.com’s “Today I’m Wearing” campaign, following in the footsteps of previous supermodels like Alexa Chung and Alessandra Ambrosio.

