Tyga Arrested In Vegas!

Young Money artist, Tyga was arrested in Las Vegas this weekend after the police found out the “Rack City” rapper had an active warrant!

Tyga real name, Michael Stevenson was “was initially flagged on a routine traffic violation … but during the stop, cops discovered the warrant stemming from 4 other traffic incidents.”

He was released the next day, click here for more at TMZ.com

