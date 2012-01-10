Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg To Reunite At Coachella 2012

Hip-hop legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will reunite on stage at Coachella 2012, and more respected hip-hop and R&B artist will featured in this monster line-up. Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, SantiGold and Company Flow are just a handful of the artists who will make this six-day concert in the desert worth checking out.

Coachella 2012 will be held April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. Click here to see the full list of performers.

