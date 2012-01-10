Will And Jada Sell House, He Appears Solo In Las Vegas

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may or not be getting a divorce, but the sell of their house in Hawaii and his recent solo appearance add to speculation about a troubled marriage. But should it?

Will’s trip to Vegas was to promote his forthcoming film Men In Black III at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show. Maybe Jada wasn’t with him because it was a business trip. Take a look at Will wowing the audience in the photos below.

The house they sold is located on Kauai was on a seven acre estate, was 2,200 square feet, had three bedroom, three-baths, a swimming pool and a hot tub. The property sold for $20 million, and they were able to profit $6.5 million, which is impressive in this economy. Maybe the sale of this house was just a good business move by the couple, not confirmation of a doomed marriage. Find out more about their property sale at BlackThespian.

RELATED POSTS:

Jada Talks To Divorce Lawyer, Is Her Marriage To Will Smith Over?

“Fresh Prince” Star Rips Will Smith: “I’ll Never Reunite With That A*Hole!”

Will Smith Reunites With The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast [PHOTO]