Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Sing About “Fame”

Amber Rose’s attempts to build a buzz for her new single, “Fame,” have been futile. In spite of nobody really caring about Rose singing, she and Wiz Khalifa released their joint track this morning. The track is quite vapid and lacks substance. Did you expect anything different? “Fame” is reminiscent of Cassie’s off-key whispering with a wack ghost written verse from Diddy. Here’s what Amber Rose had to say of her new single:

“I’m so excited to release my first song… It’s CRAZY! Working with Wiz is a dream come true; I am fortunate to have his support.

This is a very personal song to me that I wanted to record for my fans. I want people to see the world from my eyes, you know, from BEHIND MY SHADES! It’s my interpretation of what it means to be “FAMOUS,” which is not something superficial but instead being self-confident and happy with who you are.

You can feel famous everyday if you believe in yourself!”

At least somebody is excited about Amber’s music. Leave your reviews in the comments.

