Kanye West is one of the celebrities featured in Kobe Bryant‘s commercial for Kobe System. While Kobe isn’t actually in the ad, he has people like Serena Williams, Richard Branson, Landon Donovan, Jerry Rice, Paul Rodriguez and more promoting his Nike product.

Check out Yeezy the pitchman in the video below!

