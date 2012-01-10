Drake Vs. Common: Whose Side Are You On?

The war of words between Drake and Common went to a new level when “Stay Schemin’” by Rick Ross was released. Drizzy’s response to Com on the original re-opened their beef that officially started with Common’s “Sweet.”

Days after “Stay Schemin'” was released, Com fired back at Drake by releasing a verse on the same beat. Some feel Com got the upper hand in his reply to Drake, and some don’t. While others think this beef should just stop before it goes too far.

Nobody wants to see anything violent happen to Drake or Common, but battle rapping has a lengthy history in hip-hop. Lyrically, which rapper do you think was the strongest on “Stay Schemin'”? Take a listen to the version containing Common and Drake, and then enter your vote in the poll below.

RELATED POSTS:

Four Reasons Common’s Beef With Drake Shouldn’t Have Gotten This Far

Common Fires Back At Drake On “Stay Schemin” (Remix)

Drake Disses Vanessa Bryant & Common In “Stay Schemin”

Did Drake Get A Tattoo Of Aaliyah On His Back?

Why This Was The Best Year Of Common’s Career [VIDEO]

Get More: Music News

Also On The Urban Daily: