Lupe Fiasco Says Collab Album With Pharrell Williams Is On The Way

Lupe Fiasco took to his website to make two announcements to his fans: “FOOD AND LIQUOR 2 COMING SOON….LUPE AND PHARRELL ALBUM COMING SOON…”

That’s right, 2012 will likely see the release of his his fourth solo album, a sequel to his debut effort. And more surpisingly, there is also a collaborative set with Neptunes producer/rapper/singer Pharrell Williams.

Some may recall that the two, along with Kanye West, planned on releasing an album as a group called Child Rebel Soldiers years ago. It never panned out. But maybe they’ll have an easier time hooking up. Two busy men with hectic schedules is more convenient than three.

