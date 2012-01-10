Soulja Boy 50/13 Mixtape

Soulja Boy is finishing up his upcoming album, Promises. While you anxiously await that, the Atlanta rapper/producer delivers his first mixtape of the new year. Does Soulja Boy’s mixtape have you anticipating his new album? Check 50/13 out and leave your review below. Download.
Tracklist:
1. 5013 Intro
2. Grinding
3. Splash Out ft. Agoff
4. Alien
5. Evertything Blasted
6. F*ck Around (Buck)
7. Great Seal
8. Work
9. Love For The Streets
10. Karl Lagerfield
11. SODMG
12. Vintage
13. Moving ft. Agoff
14.Wyd
15.Based ft. young l (Produced by Soulja Boy)
