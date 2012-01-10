Soulja Boy 50/13 Mixtape

Soulja Boy is finishing up his upcoming album, Promises. While you anxiously await that, the Atlanta rapper/producer delivers his first mixtape of the new year. Does Soulja Boy’s mixtape have you anticipating his new album? Check 50/13 out and leave your review below. Download.

Tracklist:

1. 5013 Intro

2. Grinding

3. Splash Out ft. Agoff

4. Alien

5. Evertything Blasted

6. F*ck Around (Buck)

7. Great Seal

8. Work

9. Love For The Streets

10. Karl Lagerfield

11. SODMG

12. Vintage

13. Moving ft. Agoff

14.Wyd

15.Based ft. young l (Produced by Soulja Boy)

