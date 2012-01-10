Jay-Z Adds Duracell Powermat To Ever-Growing List of Endorsement Deals

While many are charged up that he’s a daddy now, Jay-Z is helping others charge their phones.

It was announced yesterday (Jan. 9) that the iconic rhymer’s become the face of Duracell Powermat, a wireless charging device that allows smartphones to charge their batteries when simply laid upon them.

Duracell Powermat is a partnership between Procter & Gamble’s Duracell and Powermat Technologies. In the past, Jay’s also endorsed ale-makers Budweiser and computer powerhouse Hewlett Packard.

