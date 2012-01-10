Scaff Breezy – “Count It Up”

Just when you thought the trend of members a rapper’s entourage making their own music was over, Scaff Breezy throws his bars into the ring. Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend hype man raps about his stacking paper and not graduating on “Count It Up.” The beat sounds like something Nicki Minaj would practice on. Scaff Breezy’s verses don’t do much for it either, but he does issue a disclaimer after he spits. Breezy states, “I am not a rapper!” I’m glad he realizes what we already knew.

Can Scaff Breezy make it as a rapper? Weigh in below.

