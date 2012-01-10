CLOSE
Rihanna Plays Weapons Officer in Upcoming Battleship Movie

Battleship.  In the war on water movie the Bajan singer plays Raikes, a Naval weapons officer.

To prep for it Rihanna got some expert assistance from an actual Navy weapons official, which she referred to as “this bad-ass chick on set.”

Watch Rih run around on with a huge gun and listen to her talk about Raikes below.

