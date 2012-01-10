Rihanna Plays Weapons Officer in Upcoming Battleship Movie

Battleship. In the war on water movie the Bajan singer plays Raikes, a Naval weapons officer.
To prep for it Rihanna got some expert assistance from an actual Navy weapons official, which she referred to as “this bad-ass chick on set.”
Watch Rih run around on with a huge gun and listen to her talk about Raikes below.
RELATED POSTS:
Rihanna Reacts To The Birth Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Child
Rihanna Crowned Top Selling Digital Artist…Ever!
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily