Rihanna Plays Weapons Officer in Upcoming Battleship Movie

Battleship. In the war on water movie the Bajan singer plays Raikes, a Naval weapons officer.

To prep for it Rihanna got some expert assistance from an actual Navy weapons official, which she referred to as “this bad-ass chick on set.”

Watch Rih run around on with a huge gun and listen to her talk about Raikes below.

