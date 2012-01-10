Yelawolf Fights Fan On Stage

For those underestimating Yelawolf’s abilities to hold his own should think again! At a recent concert in Santa Ana, California, a wild fan bum rushed Yela’s show and paid the price by catching a few blows to the head from the Alabama MC. The fan caught the rapper off guard and knocked him off his feet. Once Yelawolf got back to his feet, he clocked the fan before security quickly escorted the fan off the stage. The action picks up around the :45 mark.

