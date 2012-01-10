Birdman On Labelmate Drake’s Beef With Common: ‘We’re Supporting Him 100%’

In a move that’s totally unsurprising, Drake’s Cash Money boss Bryan “Baby” Williams (aka Birdman) is riding with his soldier, Young Money’s Drake.

In an interview with radio personality Big Boy, he addressed the rap beef Drizzy and veteran rapper Common have gotten into in the last few weeks. Though he isn’t a fan of battle rap, he’s rocking with his artist.

“We’re supporting him 100% with our lives,” he says. “There’s no other way. Drake’s the little homie. That’s blood, that’s family. So ain’t no siding with that. It’s Drake or nothing.”

Also, don’t expect the rest of Drake’s Young Money or Cash Money family, including Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, to jump in the war of words either.

“We don’t do all that,” Baby says. “That’s not how we operate. We do our music for the people. We’ve never been a brand of diss records. That’s not us.”

Check out the video below.

