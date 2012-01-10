Kim Osorio Named Editor-In-Chief Of The Source

Earlier this afternoon, Kim Osorio was announced as the new Editor-In-Chief of The Source Magazine. The news was delivered at a New York City press conference at the Muse Hotel.

This is the second time Osorio has held the position at the popular magazine. She held the Editor-In-Chief position from 2000-2005. Kim Osorio has the distinction of being the first female EIC in the Source’s history. Many might be surprised at the news considering her exit wasn’t on the most positive terms. Following Osorio’s exit, she won a $14.5 million dollar sexual discrimination lawsuit against the Source’s former owners, Dave Mays and Ray Benzino.

Kim Osorio described her time at the magazine in her book Straight From The Source: An Expose From The Former Editor In Chief of the Hip Hop Bible, which was released in October of 2008.

Congratulations to Kim Osorio!

