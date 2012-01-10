Fur-covered Beats By Dre Headphones Catch Heat From PETA

It was only a matter of time before the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals got wind of Dr. Dre’s Beats By Dre limited edition collaboration with fashion house Oscar de la Renta (Oscar and Beats by Dre). The headphones are covered with fox fur.

PETA very kindly asks the legendary producer not to use animal fur on his products anymore. “You have many fans here,” they write–after first stating that they’re an extremely well-supported organization. Read the rest of the letter below:

Dear Dre,

I hope this message finds you well. As you may know, PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 3 million members and supporters dedicated to the protection of animals. You have many fans here.

We’re writing today after reading about your new fox-fur headphones design with Oscar de la Renta. We wanted to get in touch to urge you to keep fur and exotic-animal skins out of your Beats by Dre designs. Foxes, minks, rabbits, and other animals—including cats and dogs—are bludgeoned, genitally electrocuted, strangled with wire nooses, drowned, and even skinned alive for their pelts. Most animals killed for their fur are slaughtered in China, where there are no penalties for those who abuse animals on fur farms.

