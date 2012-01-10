Nelly & Dr. Dre In the Studio Together!

What are Nelly and Dr. Dre cooking up in the studio?

The “Hot In Here” rapper, recently releasing a mixtape on Christmas Eve entitled “O.E.MO” and is now in the studio with the “doctor.” We hope the magic Dre brings to any artist is sprinkled on Nelly who hasn’t had a hit record in several years!

“WOW in studio wit the legend dairy @drdre n my nggas @shawnholiday @therealbrianp!””LET’S GET IT”” tweeted Nelly with the photo!

