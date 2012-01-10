Chris “Kid” Reid Is A Wanted Man!

Rappers can’t seem to stay out of trouble these days. Chris “Kid” Reid missed a key court appearance stemming from a DUI arrest in 2010. Reid spoke to TMZ about the matter claiming it is all a misunderstanding. His lawyers are in the process of sorting the issue out with the court system.

This isn’t the first time Kid, of House Party fame, has had to deal with something similar to this. In July, he skipped another court date and was hauled into jail that August.

