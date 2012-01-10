“Red Tails” Is Putting Black Filmmakers In Jeopardy

Red Tails executive producer George Lucas had nothing but good intentions by getting this movie made, but he admits that he has unintentionally put Black filmmakers in jeopardy. He financed Red Tails with his own money because he could not get a studio in Hollywood to pick it up.

Red Tails cost $58 million to make, more than most other Black films to produce, and if it doesn’t succeed financially, Lucas recognizes that studios will be less likely to green light more movies by Black filmmakers for Black audiences. Read the rest of his comments at HuffPost. Watch him talk about why getting his film made was such a challenge in the clip below.

