‘The View’ Goes In On Slavery Themed Math Questions

Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd were highly upset yesterday on The View when they discussed the recent controversy of a Georgia elementary school giving 3rd graders slavery themed multiplication and division problems. One of the questions wanted the 3rd graders to figure out how many beatings the slave would get if he was beaten twice a day for a week.

Racism is still alive, they just try to conceal it! They didn’t do too well in this situation. What are your thoughts on the racist math questions? Check out Whoopi and Sherri’s reactions below.

