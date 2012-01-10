Blue Ivy Carter On Her Way Home From the Hospital!

Beyonce’s pimped out Mercedes Benz van was seen making a grand exit from Lenox Hospital this morning.

The Daily News reports:

“A procession of vehicles with blacked-out windows made a speedy exit from the upper East Side hospital’s side gate in the wee hours of Tuesday, witnesses said. Two black SUVs motored quickly out of the facility’s E. 76th St. loading dock at 1:30 a.m. Moments later, a van parked on a nearby corner reversed into the same loading dock, and the large roll-down gate closed. The gate reopened a few minutes later and the van drove out, turned the wrong way on the one-way 76th St., and then headed north on Park Ave. One of the two SUVs blocked traffic on Park Ave. so the van would not be impeded.”

Lenox Hill Hospital Executive Director Frank Danza also says: “The suggestion that the couple paid $1.3 million to rent an entire maternity floor is simply not true.”

