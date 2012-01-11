Floyd Mayweather Challenges Pacquiao On Twitter

It’s official. Twitter has taken over as the trash talking medium of the world. Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather publicly challenged Manny Pacquiao to a fight on the social network.

“Manny Pacquiao I’m calling you out,” he wrote. “Let’s fight May 5th and give the world what they want to see.”

Pacquiao vs Mayweather is the one boxing match that fans want to see. Mayweather has never taken a loss and Pacquiao is the one fighter many think can end that streak.

Mayweather was supposed to serve a 90 day sentence for domestic violence, but in a strange twist of irony, a judge a greed to postpone the jail sentence to give Mayweather an opportunity to fight.

“My Jail Sentence was pushed back because the date was locked in,” he taunted. “Step up Punk.”

Mayweather’s last fight ended with a controversial knock out of Victor Ortiz where he dropped the fighter to the canvas after Ortiz dropped his guard. The bell had rung signaling the start of the round so the punches were legal.

