Wiz Khalifa And Amber Rose Face Off In “Gang Of Roses 2”

Are There More Black Cowgirls Here?

The latest creative copulation is Wiz Khalifa swapping sand paper dry dialogue with his masked girlfriend Amber Rose in Gang Of Roses 2. The original Gang Of Roses was the Black cowgirl western that starred Stacey Dash, LisaRaye and Lil Kim. This straight-to-DVD sequel features Charli Baltimore, Teyana Taylor & Rocsi Diaz and will be on your favorite bootleggers blanket on February 14th, if not sooner.

(props To HipHopNMore)

RELATED POSTS:

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Sing About “Fame” [NEW MUSIC]

Amber Rose Gets Kissed By Rocsi In “Gang Of Roses 2″ [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: