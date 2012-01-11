Rihanna Unveils Artwork To Jay-Z-Featured “Talk That Talk”

Rihanna has released the artwork for her next single, the title track to Talk That Talk featuring the proud papa Jay-Z.

City Slang: Barbados

In the black and white shot Ri-Ri does her best “crouching singer, hidden talent” pose while looking convincingly disinterested. We don’t know what that means, but it’s provocative. Take a listen to “Talk That Talk” below. (props to Complex)

RELATED POSTS:

Rihanna Plays Weapons Officer in Upcoming Battleship Movie [Video]

Rihanna Shows Off Her Legs In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Crowned Top Selling Digital Artist…Ever!