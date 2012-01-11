Khloe Kardashian’s Dad Robert Didn’t Believe She Was His

Khloe Kardashian has different features than her sisters Kourtney and Kim, and it is being reported that their dad, the late Robert Kardashian is not Khloe’s father. Robert’s widow and ex-wife revealed that he questioned his paternity of her since he was not having sex with his then wife Kris.

Khloe’s height, curly hair, and different look from her siblings Kim, Kourtney and Rob made her suspicious about the paternity of the man she’s known as her father.

Check out the rest of this story right here.

UPDATE: Khloe has responded to these claims by calling her stepmothers “disgusting.” She didn’t, however, say that they were lying. See what else Khloe had to say here.

RELATED POSTS:

Wendy Williams Wants To Punch All The Kardashians In The Head [AUDIO]

Khloe Explains Why Kim Kardashian’s Butt Is So Big [VIDEO]

Which Kardashian Sister Is The Baddest Of Them All?