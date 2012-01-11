?uestlove & Tina Fey End Their Beef On Jimmy Fallon Show

The beef between ?uestlove and Tina Fey was under the radar in comparison to the Common/Drake beef, but it came to an end last night on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.” ?uest aired Tina out on Sunday night on “Watch What Happens Live,” and Tina didn’t realize that she had offended him. And she defended herself by saying, “I’ve never been mean to The Roots!”

See what sparked their beef, and see how it ended in the video below.

RELATED POSTS:

?uestlove Airs Out Tina Fey And Prince [VIDEO]

?uestlove: “D’Angelo Taught Me To Embrace Sloppiness” [EXCLUSIVE]

http://www.nbc.com/assets/video/widget/widget.html?vid=1378224