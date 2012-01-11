Tami Roman Goes Topless For PETA

Tami Roman took it all off for PETA in a very sexy daring shoot! Though the photo isn’t apart of an “official PETA campaign” Tami released this statement regarding her decision to go semi-nude!

“Even though this ad was not done in affiliation with PETA, I hope to have the opportunity to work with them to further the cause of animal rights in the future.”

