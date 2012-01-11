What Happens To Your Facebook Profile After You Die

Friends and family can leave comments on your page after your death, but what actually happens to your Facebook profile after you die? The social network allows loved ones to have you memorialized, by following these steps.

Once a FB page is memorialized, your account will only be able to be accessed by confirmed friends, because it will be removed from search. Also, status updates and contact info will be removed, but the ability for friends to post on your page will remain functional. It takes two weeks for FB to officially memorialize a profile page, and here’s the first step one needs to take.

I’ve heard Facebook will soon allow you to designate three people to as executors of your profile in case of death. Also, you may have the ability to record a video of yourself to be played after you die. These features have not yet been confirmed.

Get more info about death on Facebook here.