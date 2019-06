Mary J. Blige released another rendition of her “Mr. Wrong” video, this time featuring Drizzy Drake who appeared on the album cut but not in the original visuals.

Drake, who is currently beefing with rapper Common, keep it simple polo while rapping in front of a blue background!

Hopefully, the new vid gives Mary’s My Life II album a much needed boost!

Mary J Blige “Mr. Wrong” [NEW VIDEO]