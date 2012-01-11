Would You Let Flavor Flav Borrow Your Wife?

Flavor Flav continues to pimp out the reality tv system, now lending his unmistakable presence to the ABC series, “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

Affordable Luxury: Barcelona, Spain

After looking for companionship on several seasons of “Strange Love” and “Flavor Of Love”, The Public Enemy hype man and MC is now engaged to a woman named Lizz. She is sent to live with the Dee Snider, front man of rock group Twisted Sister. Snider’s wife Suzette was sentence to five days with Flav.

You would think that being married to a rocker would prepare Suzette for the worst but Flav still managed to push her buttons.

“You’re like a little kid who needs to be reprimanded,” she chastised. “I’d spank you if I could.” Watch the clip for the final confrontation.

Spotted @HuffingtonPost

RELATED POSTS:

Flavor Flav, Big Boi, Consequence And Rhymefest Discuss Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE]

Flavor Flav: “I Thought Chuck Wrote ‘Baseheads’ About Me”

Flavor Flav Backs Out Of Fried Chicken Restaurant In Iowa