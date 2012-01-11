Tisha Campbell-Martin Reveals Secret To Lasting Marriage

In Hollywood, marriage is looked at as a temporary situation. Not all Hollywood couples share that sentiment. Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin have been together for 21 years. They were caught by cameras leaving a restaurant on what looked to be their date night. When asked about the wildest house party she’s ever been to, Campbell-Martin said she didn’t spend too much time partying because she hooked up with Duane Martin early in her career. She says their marriage has lasted so long because they remain two teenagers in love.

Do you agree with Tisha Campbell-Martin? Is the best way to keep the married flame burning by remembering who you both were when you got married?

Spotted at BlackThespian.

