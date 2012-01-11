Watch Kanye West Play Jay-Z ‘Big Brother’ For The First Time

Kanye West’s “Big Brother” is a tearjerker dedicated to his idol and onetime Def Jam boss Jay-Z. The track from his 2007 album Graduation and certainly is a fan favorite.

Kanye’s cousin and background vocalist Tony Williams took footage from the Graduation recording sessions and caught quite a moment: Jay hearing “Big Brother” for the first time. So how did he react?

“That’s emotional,” Jay says in the clip. “If the camera wasn’t on, I’d be saying some other s—. But I’ll wait till later.”

Check out the footage of their time in the studio below.

