Mac Miller is the latest white rapper building a following on the independent circuit. Though he’s getting a taste of success, thanks to his album, Blue Slide Park, Mac Miller hasn’t forgotten where he came from. On his new track, “Jerry’s Record Store,” Miller waxes nostalgic as he rhymes over a mellow horn and break beat driven instrumental about the music store in Pittsburgh that fostered his love for rap music. “Jerry’s Record Store” is sure to conjure some memories of the “good old days.”

Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park is in stores and on iTunes now.

Mac Miller – Jerry’s Record Store by Suburban17

RELATED POSTS:

Waka Flocka Says He’s Better Than The 2011 XXL Freshman Class [VIDEO]

XXL 2011 Freshman Cover Photo Shoot [VIDEO]

Monkey Gang Got More Worldstar Views Than XXL Freshmen But Diggy, Lil B