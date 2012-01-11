WTF: Willow Smith Photo’d On The Pole?

Stop the presses!

We turned our heads when Willow Smith wore Nicki Minaj‘s wig to shop on Rodeo Drive and chalked it up to her playing dress-up but this…this is too far! Willow Smith posted a photo of herself on her Instagram as she posed by a stripper pole. Now, we know Willow is blossoming into an expressive artist but maybe her management should pay a little more attention to the message she is sending other 11 year-olds!

Photo courtesy of NecoleBitchie.com

