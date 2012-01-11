Solange Knowles Comes To Sister Beyonce’s Defense Over Twitter

Since Beyonce announced her pregnancy last fall rumors have swirled about her. Would the child be a boy or girl? Was she faking the whole thing? Things haven’t chilled out since she gave birth to her healthy daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, over the weekend.

And though Mother B. hasn’t spoken out on the incessant allegations, her little sister Solange took to Twitter yesterday to address the peanut gallery.

“It has really gotten out of hand,” she starts the tweets. “I’ve been doing my best at keeping my mouth shut….but the ignorance is really sad and upsetting. We are supposed to be super human and watch people we love get slandered, lied on, and ridiculed. It is one of THE hardest things to accept. In any other workplace…if someone directly tells your mother or sister is a liar and a fake ect…you would naturally express yourself. However, the pure happiness and joy I’ve witnessed and experienced helps me to keep my mouth shut.”

Agree with Solange’s stance? Let us know in the comment section.

