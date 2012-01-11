Pusha T Raps Over Common’s Battle-starting ‘Sweet’ Beat

Pusha T only has one neck. But in the clip for his new freestyle video, the G.O.O.D. Music rhymer’s rocking several chains while he spits over the beat that started hip-hop’s most sizzling beef now: Common’s “Sweet.”

“Let’s be honest/ The card’s on the table/ Jealousy’s a sin/ Cain killed Abel,” he raps. Check out the rest of the brief verse below.

