Kandi: Why Xscape Won’t Be Reuniting Anytime Soon

Kandi Burress became well-known as a member of the group Xscape, but she became more famous as a cast member on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” During a recent interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kandi explained that the girl group isn’t likely to reunite in the near future, because she’s not talking to half of the members.

Kandi didn’t hint that there was any beef with sisters LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott, made it clear that they’re not in touch. Her relationship with T.I.’s wife Tiny is all good, though, and Kandi says the ATLiens still talk.

A couple of years ago, Tiny was given a chance to join the “Housewives” cast. She declined the offer, but suggested that producers talk to Kandi. Fortunately the deal worked out, and now Kandi can thank Tiny for making her a reality star!

