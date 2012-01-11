Ruben Studdard Reflects On Heavy D

Ruben Studdard has been out of the mainstream spotlight for a little while. The American Idol winner recently released his single, “June 28th (I’m Single).” While shooting the video, Ruben sat down with Atlanta radio host Terry Bello for a brief interview. During the conversation, Studdard talked about working with Heavy D just before his passing, becoming a vegan, and why the industry is more about business than music.

Look for Ruben to make appearances on Good Day New York and The Wendy Williams Show soon. Ruben’s album Letters To Birmingham will hit stores on 3/13/12 via Shanachie Entertainment. Are you going to pick it up?

