Church Says Blue Ivy Carter Is The Devil

Blue Ivy Carter is a newborn and already has haters! After news broke that Queen Beyonce produced an heir to the Carter fortune, some church folk assumed it was the end of the world. A church in West End, North Carolina had the most to say. The Church’s sign read,“Beyonce had her baby. Satan is on Earth.”

According to TMZ, the pastor of the church claims not one parishioner of his church is responsible for the sign’s defacing. He says he rushed over to change the sign once he was bombarded with calls and complaints about the tasteless message. The pastor chalked the sign’s message up to mischievous teens around the area.

Damn, can we at least let baby Blue join The Illuminati with Jay-Z before we start calling her Satan? Geez!

