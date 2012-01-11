2012 Essence Music Festival Lineup Announced

Earlier today Essence Magazine announced the lineup to their annual Essence Music Festival in New Orleans July 6 – 8.
Mary J. Blige, Fantasia Aretha Franklin, Charlie Wilson, SWV, Dru Hill, Ledisi, Estelle, Goapele, Vivian Green, and many more are slated to perform over the three-day event. Click here to check out the full roster.
Excited about the Louisiana function? Plan on heading that way come July? Let us know.
