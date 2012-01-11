CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Replaced By Dog In Skechers Commercial?

Move over Kim Kardashian, there is a more talented actor after your job!

The queen Kardashian, who appeared in the sultry Skechers commercial during the Superbowl last year has been replaced by a cuddly dog. Though Kim has helped generate 1.6 Billion positive media impressions, Skechers’ seeks to establish themselves “as more than a lifestyle company.”

Check out the commercial below:

kim kardashian

