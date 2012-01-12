Terrence Howard And Cuba Gooding Jr. Show Man Love

Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr. co-star in the new film Red Tails, and if these photos are any indication, they have lots of love for each other! At the after party of the New York City premiere for their movie, the two were spotted showing some man love (not that there’s anything wrong with that) and having a good time together in these photos. Take a look!

