J. Cole’s “Work Out” Mines Platinum

J. Cole amassed great momentum in 2011. His album posted respectable numbers and his fan base continues to grow. Another feather in his cap would be the lead single off his debut album, “Work Out,” has gone platinum. This milestone is coming a month after reaching gold certification. Jermaine Cole took to his Twitter page to announce the news. He tweeted: “Work Out is Platinum. Always follow your heart. Much Love.”

Congratulations to J. Cole. We’re already anticipating the second effort or a new mixtape.

RELATED POSTS:

J. Cole Projected To Sell 225-250,000 Copies

Top 7 Reasons To Buy J.Cole’s “Sideline Story”

Big Sean On J. Cole Album: “I Think It’s Pretty Good”