Meagan Good, Stacey Dash, Terrell Owens Are “Dysfunctional Friends”

Meagan Good, Stacey Dash, and Terrell Owens lead an all star cast in the upcoming rom-com ensemble Dysfunctional Friends. After the death of an internet mogul (Keith Robinson), a group of his estranged friends reunite and must spend five days together in order to inherit his millions. Dubbed “The Black Big Chill” Dysfunctional Friends also stars Reagan Gomez-Preston, Essence Atkins, Hosea Chanchez, Christian Keyes, Wesley Jonathan, Jason Weaver and Persia White. Film is written and directed by Corey Grant.

Watch Trailer below:

Dysfunctional Friends opens February 3, 2012 in limited release through AMC Independent.

