Mama Jones And Olivia From “Love & Hip Hop” Fight On Twitter!

“Love & Hip Hop” co-stars Mama Jones and Olivia are going at it on Twitter! Mama Jones fired the first shots, and she seems to be beyond upset with Olivia for doing a brief imitation of her in the last episode. When Olivia and Emily were talking to Chrissy about the night Jim Jones proposed to her, they asked if Mama Jones had come to the hotel room and said a few words in her mocking her deep, gravely voice.

The comments were not a big deal on the show, but Mama Jones seems heated! Check out the tweets below–start reading from the bottom up.

