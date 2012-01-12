Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Baby Blue Ivy Carter Makes Billboard History!

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter is not even one week old yet, but she has already made Billboard history! The celebrity spawn has become the youngest person to ever rank on the respected charts.

Jay-Z’s new song “Glory” features B.I.C. (Blue Ivy Carter) is number 74 on the Billboard charts, and her cries are heard at the end of the song. Nice to see that Blue Ivy is already earning!

Read more about Blue Ivy’s good news at Bossip.

