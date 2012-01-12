Nicki Minaj To Perform At The Grammys

Not only is Nicki Minaj nominated for three Grammy Awards including “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Album,” the colorful femcee will being performing on music’s biggest night as well! She joins artists Bruno Mars, Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters, and Taylor Swift who are also set to hit the prestigious stage.

Tune in on February 12, at 8 p.m. to watch the 54th annual ceremony!

