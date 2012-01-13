Is Rihanna Looking For A New Man?

Rihanna was spotted at another basketball game in Los Angeles (her second in less than a week), and it makes us wonder if she’s on the hunt for a new man who happens to play for the NBA. Here she is last night (January 11th) at the Staples Center for the Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers game.

Rihanna could just be a big basketball fan, but we hope she finds someone to love who will treat her right!

